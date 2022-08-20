English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : August 20, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST

    Top cryptocurrency news on August 20: Bitcoin at Rs 18 lakh, ApeCoin drops 15% as gaming coins plunge, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin at Rs 18.04 lakh

      Bitcoin at Rs 18.04 lakh


      Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 20. The global crypto market-cap at the time of writing this copy was $1.01 trillion, which is a 6.39 percent fall over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $90.78 billion, which makes a 42.87 per cent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.02 billion, 7.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $80.27 billion, which is 88.42 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.70 percent, a fall of 0.57 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here

    • Big Story

      ApeCoin, STEPN drop 15% as gaming, Metaverse tokens plunge


      Gaming and metaverse tokens are among the biggest bleeders over the last 24 hours, including ApeCoin and STEPN. ApeCoin, the Ethereum-based token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem, has dropped more than 15% over the last day per data from CoinMarketCap, with a total weekly plunge of 23%. APE, which will power the upcoming Otherside metaverse game, has been especially volatile since its March launch. Read details here

    • From the Cryptoverse

      What is Ethereum's Merge? The next big thing in cryptoverse


      The much-awaited mega upgrade for the world's most popular blockchain platform, Ethereum, is happening finally. Called the Merge, the software upgrade has been in the works for years, and it will change the way Ethereum orders transactions. Instead of using energy-guzzling computers called miners, the network will deploy so-called validators using staked Ether tokens -- a setup called proof of stake. If ethereum's creators succeed, as is largely expected, it could be a game-changer for the blockchain, making it cheaper to mine and easy to adopt for fintech and other crypto apps. Take a look

    tags #Bitcoin Price Today #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency prices #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.