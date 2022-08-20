Last Updated : August 20, 2022 / 10:24 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on August 20: Bitcoin at Rs 18 lakh, ApeCoin drops 15% as gaming coins plunge, and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin at Rs 18.04 lakh
Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 20. The global crypto market-cap at the time of writing this copy was $1.01 trillion, which is a 6.39 percent fall over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $90.78 billion, which makes a 42.87 per cent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.02 billion, 7.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $80.27 billion, which is 88.42 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.70 percent, a fall of 0.57 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here
Big Story
ApeCoin, STEPN drop 15% as gaming, Metaverse tokens plunge
Gaming and metaverse tokens are among the biggest bleeders over the last 24 hours, including ApeCoin and STEPN. ApeCoin, the Ethereum-based token of the Bored Ape Yacht Club ecosystem, has dropped more than 15% over the last day per data from CoinMarketCap, with a total weekly plunge of 23%. APE, which will power the upcoming Otherside metaverse game, has been especially volatile since its March launch. Read details here
From the Cryptoverse
What is Ethereum's Merge? The next big thing in cryptoverse
The much-awaited mega upgrade for the world's most popular blockchain platform, Ethereum, is happening finally. Called the Merge, the software upgrade has been in the works for years, and it will change the way Ethereum orders transactions. Instead of using energy-guzzling computers called miners, the network will deploy so-called validators using staked Ether tokens -- a setup called proof of stake. If ethereum's creators succeed, as is largely expected, it could be a game-changer for the blockchain, making it cheaper to mine and easy to adopt for fintech and other crypto apps. Take a look