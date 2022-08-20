Top cryptocurrency news on August 20: Bitcoin at Rs 18 lakh, ApeCoin drops 15% as gaming coins plunge, and more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin at Rs 18.04 lakh



Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 20. The global crypto market-cap at the time of writing this copy was $1.01 trillion, which is a 6.39 percent fall over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $90.78 billion, which makes a 42.87 per cent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.02 billion, 7.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $80.27 billion, which is 88.42 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 18 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 39.70 percent, a fall of 0.57 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here

