Last Updated : August 02, 2021 / 08:16 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 2: Bitcoin falls over 4%, and other major stories

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin, XRP plunge over 4%

    Cryptocurrency prices remained in the red on August 2. The global cryptocurrency market cap was $1.6 trillion, a 3.28 percent decrease over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $82.18 billion, which makes a 9.58 percent increase. Read more here.

  • Personal Finance

    Here's how much money you would have if you’d invested in Bitcoin in 2010

    Bitcoin seems to be back in focus, again. Its prices are up 32 percent in just one week after falling about 53 percent from its peak between April 16 and July 21. Bitcoin prices have been highly volatile. There have been multiple ups and downs since it was first launched in 2009. Here's how your wealth would have grown astronomically if you would have invested in the cryptocurrency back then.

  • Explained

    What should Bitcoin investors do after the recent rally?

    After the crash in its price during May, Bitcoin appears to be back in the reckoning. After a 53 percent fall between April 16 and July 21, Bitcoin's price was up 32 percent just this past week. This sort of volatility is sure to unnerve many investors. But for those that track and invest in cryptocurrencies, it was just another day in office.

  • Top News

    Bitcoin, ethereum hash rate starts recovering as Chinese miners relocate

    The hash rate securing the world's two largest cryptocurrencies — bitcoin and ethereum — has started recovering as miners relocate outside China after the country’s crackdown on cryptocurrency. Bitcoin’s hash rate has climbed up to 100 exahashes per second (EH/s) level over the past three weeks and has maintained its consistency, according to cryptocurrency website The Block.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

