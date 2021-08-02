Top cryptocurrency news on August 2: Bitcoin falls over 4%, and other major stories

Personal Finance

Here's how much money you would have if you’d invested in Bitcoin in 2010

Bitcoin seems to be back in focus, again. Its prices are up 32 percent in just one week after falling about 53 percent from its peak between April 16 and July 21. Bitcoin prices have been highly volatile. There have been multiple ups and downs since it was first launched in 2009. Here's how your wealth would have grown astronomically if you would have invested in the cryptocurrency back then.