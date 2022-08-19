Top cryptocurrency news on August 19: Upgrade plans push Ether higher, Fed's crypto guidance and more

Market Buzz Ethereum inches higher Read full here

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 19 as the global crypto market cap declined 3.32 per cent to $1.08 trillion over a day earlier. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours dropped 11.06 per cent to $64.45 billion.The total volume in DeFi stood at $ 5.08 billion, 7.78 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $59.20 billion, which is 91.85 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Big Story Federal Reserve issues guidance for banks considering crypto activities

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday issued additional guidance for banks considering activities involving cryptocurrencies, emphasizing that firms must notify the Fed beforehand and make sure whatever they do is legally permitted. The Fed said in a statement that while cryptocurrencies could present "potential opportunities" to banks, firms needed to make sure they had systems in place beforehand to ensure the volatile assets did not threaten safety and soundness or consumer protections.