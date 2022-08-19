Top cryptocurrency news on August 19: Upgrade plans push Ether higher, Fed's crypto guidance and more

Big Story

Federal Reserve issues guidance for banks considering crypto activities

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday issued additional guidance for banks considering activities involving cryptocurrencies, emphasizing that firms must notify the Fed beforehand and make sure whatever they do is legally permitted. The Fed said in a statement that while cryptocurrencies could present "potential opportunities" to banks, firms needed to make sure they had systems in place beforehand to ensure the volatile assets did not threaten safety and soundness or consumer protections. Read details here

