    Last Updated : August 19, 2022 / 09:58 AM IST

    Top cryptocurrency news on August 19: Upgrade plans push Ether higher, Fed's crypto guidance and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Ethereum inches higher

      Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 19 as the global crypto market cap declined 3.32 per cent to $1.08 trillion over a day earlier. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours dropped 11.06 per cent to $64.45 billion.The total volume in DeFi stood at $ 5.08 billion, 7.78 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $59.20 billion, which is 91.85 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here

    • Big Story

      Federal Reserve issues guidance for banks considering crypto activities

      The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday issued additional guidance for banks considering activities involving cryptocurrencies, emphasizing that firms must notify the Fed beforehand and make sure whatever they do is legally permitted. The Fed said in a statement that while cryptocurrencies could present "potential opportunities" to banks, firms needed to make sure they had systems in place beforehand to ensure the volatile assets did not threaten safety and soundness or consumer protections. Read details here

    • Crypto buzz

      SHIB, Dogecoin Up Double-Digits Over the Week

      Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), the two largest meme coins by market cap, followed the market’s broader bearish trend to post losses over the last day, dropping 3.8% and 5.7%, respectively. Despite the decline, both cryptocurrencies have stood out from the rest of the market thanks to hefty gains in the past seven days. Take a look

    tags #bitcoin price #crypto news #Cryptocurrency prices #MC essentials

