Top cryptocurrency news on August 18: Bitcoin trades lower; scam revenue drops 22% in 2022 and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 19 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 18 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.70 per cent to $1.12 trillion over a day earlier. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 12.61 per cent to $71.75 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.62 billion, 7.83 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $64.85 billion, which is 90.38 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 19 lakh, with a dominance of 40.03 per cent. This was a 0.13 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 18 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.70 per cent to $1.12 trillion over a day earlier. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 12.61 per cent to $71.75 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.62 billion, 7.83 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $64.85 billion, which is 90.38 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 19 lakh, with a dominance of 40.03 per cent. This was a 0.13 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Crypto scam revenue drops 65% in 2022 due to market downturn: Report

Revenue from crypto scams fell to $1.6 billion so far this year, 65 percent lower than levels in July 2021, as cryptocurrency prices declined, a new report showed. The decline in scam revenue was largely in line with Bitcoin prices from January 2022, blockchain data firm Chainalysis said in the report. Bitcoin currently trades at about $23,451, down from its all-time high of over $68,500 in November 2021. It wasn’t just scam revenue that dropped – the total number of individual transfers to scams was at its lowest level in four years, suggesting that fewer people are becoming victims of crypto frauds, according to The Chainalysis 2022 Crypto Crime Report. Read details here

Revenue from crypto scams fell to $1.6 billion so far this year, 65 percent lower than levels in July 2021, as cryptocurrency prices declined, a new report showed. The decline in scam revenue was largely in line with Bitcoin prices from January 2022, blockchain data firm Chainalysis said in the report. Bitcoin currently trades at about $23,451, down from its all-time high of over $68,500 in November 2021. It wasn’t just scam revenue that dropped – the total number of individual transfers to scams was at its lowest level in four years, suggesting that fewer people are becoming victims of crypto frauds, according to The Chainalysis 2022 Crypto Crime Report.