Top cryptocurrency news on August 18: Bitcoin trades lower; scam revenue drops 22% in 2022 and more

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 18 as the global crypto market cap declined 2.70 per cent to $1.12 trillion over a day earlier. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 12.61 per cent to $71.75 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.62 billion, 7.83 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $64.85 billion, which is 90.38 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 19 lakh, with a dominance of 40.03 per cent. This was a 0.13 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.


