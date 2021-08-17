MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : August 17, 2021 / 07:56 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 17: Major stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrency

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin trading at $46,000

    Major cryptocurrencies are trading mixed, with Bitcoin down more than 2 percent. The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $1.98 trillion, a decrease of 3.01 percent in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin is trading 2.9 percent lower at above $46,000, while Etherum is trading 4.3 percent lower at above $3,100. Read full here.

  • Explained

    How hackers stole $613 million in cryptocurrency from Poly Network


    Recently, hackers managed to crack into Poly Network and make off with cryptocurrency worth $613 million. The hackers have since returned more than half of the amount they stole, approximately $342 million. This happened after Poly Network published an appeal on twitter urging them to establish communication and "work out a solution" amicably. This was the biggest crypto heist recorded to date. And how did the hackers do this? Let's find out.

  • Corporate Watch

    Use Bitcoin to buy Domino's Pizza, Baskin Robin ice creams and more in India: Know how


    India’s oldest cryptocurrency trading platform Unocoin has allowed its users to use bitcoins to buy Domino's Pizza, Baskin Robin ice creams, coffee from Cafe Coffee Day, and other utilities from over 90 different brands by using Bitcoins. A registered user of Unocoin can use bitcoin worth as little as INR 100 and as much as Rs 5,000 to avail of these vouchers from these brands, the Bengaluru-based startup said. Read details here.

  • What's New?

    Cryptocurrency trends you absolutely need to know


    Today, nothing spells freedom, distinction, and uniqueness as blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Having revolutionised the notion of transparency, lighting-speed, and security in technology and finance, this is one space to keep an eye out for, all thanks to the meteoric advancements and the leaps of centuries worth of progress the applications of blockchain can achieve in weeks! We take a look at trends that demand your attention. Read more here.

