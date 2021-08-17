Top cryptocurrency news on August 17: Major stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrency

Corporate Watch

Use Bitcoin to buy Domino's Pizza, Baskin Robin ice creams and more in India: Know how



India’s oldest cryptocurrency trading platform Unocoin has allowed its users to use bitcoins to buy Domino's Pizza, Baskin Robin ice creams, coffee from Cafe Coffee Day, and other utilities from over 90 different brands by using Bitcoins. A registered user of Unocoin can use bitcoin worth as little as INR 100 and as much as Rs 5,000 to avail of these vouchers from these brands, the Bengaluru-based startup said. Read details here.

