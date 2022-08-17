Top cryptocurrency news on August 17: Galaxy Digital backs out of buyout deal, huge demand of Cardano, Dogecoin and more

Crypto Demand

Crypto giant GNOX confirms huge demand of Cardano and Dogecoin holders after ICO sellout



Recently, Gnox has confirmed that there is a huge demand for Cardano and Dogecoin holders after its ICO sell out. The DeFi project was able to sell all of its tokens in just a few hours, and this is a huge success for the company. This is not only big news for the team at Gnox but is also a huge win for the cryptocurrencies that they currently support. For instance, Cardano which is currently the 8th largest cryptocurrency in the market has a huge following in Japan which is one of the biggest markets in Asia. The same can be said for Dogecoin which also has a huge following in the country. (Analytics Insight)

