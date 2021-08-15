MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : August 15, 2021 / 08:30 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 15: Major stories on Watford FC, Vitalik Buterin and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin over $47,000

    Cryptocurrency prices continue to be a mix of green and red on August 15. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.01 trillion, a 0.68 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $109.92 billion, which makes a 3.44 percent increase. Read more here.

  • Top Story

    This Premier League team to wear Dogecoin Shirts


    Players from English football team Watford F.C. will wear Dogecoin on their shirts this season for the ongoing Premier League season, according to British sports outlet The Athletic. Dogecoin will appear on all three Watford shirts.

  • Another one

    Intel discloses small stake in crypto exchange Coinbase


    Intel Corp on Friday disclosed a stake worth less than a million dollars in U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc . Read more here.

  • Big Story

    Portraits of Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin auctioned as NFT

    Portraits of Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin, taken by photographer Matthew Reamer four months after Ethereum’s launch in 2015, are being auctioned on Reamer's page over on NFT marketplace Foundation.

The Private Market Show | How to Lead Startup Investments?

