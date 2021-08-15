Top cryptocurrency news on August 15: Major stories on Watford FC, Vitalik Buterin and more

Market Buzz

Bitcoin over $47,000

Cryptocurrency prices continue to be a mix of green and red on August 15. The global cryptocurrency market cap is $2.01 trillion, a 0.68 percent increase over the last day, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $109.92 billion, which makes a 3.44 percent increase. Read more here.

Smriti Chaudhary