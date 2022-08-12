Top cryptocurrency news on August 12: Bitcoin trades lower, derivatives volumes surge to $3.12 trillion, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 17.91 lakh

The global crypto market-cap dropped 1.53 percent to $1.14 trillion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume decreased 1.57 percent to $85.24 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $8.99 billion, 10.54 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $77.97 billion, which is 91.47 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 40.06 per cent. This was a 0.19 per cent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Crypto derivatives volumes surge to $3.12 trillion in July: CryptoCompare

Cryptocurrency derivatives trading on centralised exchanges rose to $3.12 trillion in July, a 13% monthly increase, researcher CryptoCompare said on Thursday, as crypto prices show signs of recovery from the recent market crash. The derivatives market now makes up 69% of total crypto volumes, up from 66% in June, and helped push overall crypto volumes on exchanges to $4.51 trillion in July, CryptoCompare said. Derivatives exchanges traded as much as $245 billion on July 29, 9.7% more than June's top daily high of $223 billion.

