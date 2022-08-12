Top cryptocurrency news on August 12: Bitcoin trades lower, derivatives volumes surge to $3.12 trillion, and more

The global crypto market-cap dropped 1.53 percent to $1.14 trillion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume decreased 1.57 percent to $85.24 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $8.99 billion, 10.54 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was at $77.97 billion, which is 91.47 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17 lakh, with a dominance of 40.06 per cent. This was a 0.19 per cent decrease over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here
Cryptocurrency derivatives trading on centralised exchanges rose to $3.12 trillion in July, a 13% monthly increase, researcher CryptoCompare said on Thursday, as crypto prices show signs of recovery from the recent market crash. The derivatives market now makes up 69% of total crypto volumes, up from 66% in June, and helped push overall crypto volumes on exchanges to $4.51 trillion in July, CryptoCompare said. Derivatives exchanges traded as much as $245 billion on July 29, 9.7% more than June's top daily high of $223 billion.
Asserting that the price of tokens is the least important and least interesting aspect of cryptocurrencies, billionaire investor Mark Cuban advises investors to buy digital currencies with real utility value. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Cuban said cryptocurrencies should be regulated "optionally" with the choice of a minimal listing with OTC and pink sheets. Pink sheet, or over-the-counter (OTC) securities, refer to stocks and assets that are not listed on a major exchange and are traded through a broker-dealer network.