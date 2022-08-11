Top Cryptocurrency News on August 11: The biggest moves in crypto market, NFTs, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 19.45 lakh

The global crypto market-cap stood at $1.16 trillion, down 6.70 percent from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $89.95 billion, which makes a 3o.18 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is $8.83 billion, 9.81 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.



Big Story ED probing crypto exchanges for alleged laundering of over Rs 1,000 crore Read details here The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing at least ten cryptocurrency exchanges for allegedly laundering more than Rs 1,000 crore identified as proceeds of crime of the accused firms under investigation in the instant loan app case most of them having a China link, said people aware of the matter. The probe has unearthed instances of the accused firms approaching the exchanges to buy crypto coins for more than Rs 100 crore and crypto coins being sent to international wallets, the people told ET on condition of anonymity. The exchanges did not conduct any enhanced due diligence and even failed to raise suspicious transaction reports (STRs), they said.