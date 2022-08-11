English
    Last Updated : August 11, 2022 / 10:56 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on August 11: The biggest moves in crypto market, NFTs, and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin at Rs 19.45 lakh

      The global crypto market-cap stood at $1.16 trillion, down 6.70 percent from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $89.95 billion, which makes a 3o.18 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is $8.83 billion, 9.81 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

    • Big Story

      ED probing crypto exchanges for alleged laundering of over Rs 1,000 crore

      The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is probing at least ten cryptocurrency exchanges for allegedly laundering more than Rs 1,000 crore identified as proceeds of crime of the accused firms under investigation in the instant loan app case most of them having a China link, said people aware of the matter. The probe has unearthed instances of the accused firms approaching the exchanges to buy crypto coins for more than Rs 100 crore and crypto coins being sent to international wallets, the people told ET on condition of anonymity. The exchanges did not conduct any enhanced due diligence and even failed to raise suspicious transaction reports (STRs), they said. Read details here

    • NFT Buzz

      Magic Eden Wants to Build an ApeCoin NFT Marketplace Just for Bored Apes—Here’s Why

      Leading Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden only announced its entry into the Ethereum market one week ago and already it’s gunning to serve the best-known community in the space. Magic Eden today unveiled a proposal to build a Bored Ape Yacht Club marketplace for the ApeCoin (APE) community. According to the proposal, the planned ApeCoin marketplace—which would operate via the official ApeCoin website and be based on Magic Eden’s technology—would provide certain advantages to Bored Ape NFT holders, including lower trading fees. Take a look

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

