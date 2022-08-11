Top Cryptocurrency News on August 11: The biggest moves in crypto market, NFTs, and more

NFT Buzz

Magic Eden Wants to Build an ApeCoin NFT Marketplace Just for Bored Apes—Here’s Why

Leading Solana NFT marketplace Magic Eden only announced its entry into the Ethereum market one week ago and already it’s gunning to serve the best-known community in the space. Magic Eden today unveiled a proposal to build a Bored Ape Yacht Club marketplace for the ApeCoin (APE) community. According to the proposal, the planned ApeCoin marketplace—which would operate via the official ApeCoin website and be based on Magic Eden’s technology—would provide certain advantages to Bored Ape NFT holders, including lower trading fees. Take a look