Top Cryptocurrency News on August 10 : The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto market, and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin, ether fall over 3% as major cryptos trade in red

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on August 10 as the global crypto market cap dropped 3.93 percent to $1.08 trillion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume dropped 5.45 percent to $67.94 billion over the last 24 hours.

WazirX trading volumes tank over 50% amid ED probe, ownership controversy Crypto exchange WazirX, which has been in an ugly spat with Binance over its ownership, has seen trading volumes tank by more than 54 percent over the last five days. This comes at a time when trading volumes of Indian exchanges are already at their lowest.