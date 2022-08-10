Last Updated : August 10, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News on August 10 : The biggest moves in bitcoin, NFTs, crypto market, and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin, ether fall over 3% as major cryptos trade in red
Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on August 10 as the global crypto market cap dropped 3.93 percent to $1.08 trillion from the previous day. The total crypto market volume dropped 5.45 percent to $67.94 billion over the last 24 hours. Read full story here
Big Story
WazirX trading volumes tank over 50% amid ED probe, ownership controversy
Crypto exchange WazirX, which has been in an ugly spat with Binance over its ownership, has seen trading volumes tank by more than 54 percent over the last five days. This comes at a time when trading volumes of Indian exchanges are already at their lowest. Read details here
What's brewing
Web3 games asset marketplace Tegro crosses 100k signups
Web3 game asset marketplace Tegro has said it has crossed 100,000 signups in the first 48 hours.The company opened signups on August 1 to give early access to its marketplace that debuts later in the month. Take a look