Last Updated : August 01, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news on August 1: Major stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies & investments

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Bitcoin above $41,711

    The global cryptocurrency market is in the green on August 1 (today). The market cap is $1.65 trillion, a 1.56 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $74.91 billion, which makes a 16.73 percent decrease. The volume of all stable coins is now $58.75 billion, which is 78.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $41,711.57 and its dominance is 47.42 percent, a decrease of 0.93 percent over the day. Read more here.

  • Analysis

    Bought Bitcoins in 2010? Here’s how your wealth would have grown astronomically


    Bitcoin seems to be back in focus, again. Its prices are up 32 percent in just one week after falling about 53 percent from its peak between April 16 and July 21. Bitcoin prices have been highly volatile. There have been multiple ups and downs since it was first launched in 2009. Investors who stayed on since inception have reaped incredible gains. For instance, had you invested in Bitcoin in mid-2010, your returns could be in billions, as the initial value of the bitcoin was close to $0. Bitcoin, like all other cryptocurrencies, is the most volatile investment around, so it too late to invest in Bitcoin? Read full here.

  • Now This

    Crypto startup Solana launches hackathons for Indians with Rs 60 lakh prize money


    Altcoin Solana launched hackathon for Indian developers with total prize money of Rs 60 lakh. Winners in addition to prize money will also get access to launch their product and raise capital from global investors. This move comes at a time when the country is seeing demand for crypto experts. Amid the rise in cryptocurrency trading and mining in India, cryptocurrency exchange platforms in this space are going all out to hire talent. Since most roles are technical, engineering talent is in high demand. Read more here.

  • Corporate Watch

    Crypto startup Vauld raises money from Peter Thiel fund, others


    Vauld, which wants to be a bank for cryptocurrency holders, said on July 29 that it has raised $25 million in Series A funding led by Valar Ventures- a firm co-founded by PayPal founder Peter Thiel along with other investors. Pantera Capital, Coinbase Ventures, CMT Digital, Gumi Cryptos, Robert Leshner and Cadenza Capital also invested in the round. Singapore-based Vauld will use the money raised to grow its customers internationally and expand its retail banking and investing platform. "The majority of our team is in India, and we've seen more than 200x growth in our global user base over the last year," Vauld co-founder and CEO Darshan Bathija said. Read details here.

tags #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

