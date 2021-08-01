Top cryptocurrency news on August 1: Major stories on Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies & investments

Analysis

Bought Bitcoins in 2010? Here’s how your wealth would have grown astronomically



Bitcoin seems to be back in focus, again. Its prices are up 32 percent in just one week after falling about 53 percent from its peak between April 16 and July 21. Bitcoin prices have been highly volatile. There have been multiple ups and downs since it was first launched in 2009. Investors who stayed on since inception have reaped incredible gains. For instance, had you invested in Bitcoin in mid-2010, your returns could be in billions, as the initial value of the bitcoin was close to $0. Bitcoin, like all other cryptocurrencies, is the most volatile investment around, so it too late to invest in Bitcoin? Read full here.

