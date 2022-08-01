Top cryptocurrency news on August 1: Bitcoin at Rs 19 lakh, Tiffany's reveals first NFTs and more

The global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion, a 0.79 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.17 billion, which makes a 6.89 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $9.22 billion, 12.78 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $67.31 billion, which is 93.28 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price hovered around 19 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.03 percent, a decrease of 0.27 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read full here
The global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion, a 0.79 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.17 billion, which makes a 6.89 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $9.22 billion, 12.78 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $67.31 billion, which is 93.28 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price hovered around 19 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.03 percent, a decrease of 0.27 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read full here
Tiffany & Co., one of the most prominent names in luxury goods for over a century, is launching a series of NFTs. The jeweler hinted at its upcoming sale, set to begin August 5, by tweeting out a video of a pixelated grid revealing: NFTiff. The tweet also specified a price of 30 Ethereum (just over $51,000 at today’s price). Read details here
Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, has always reigned supreme in the land of digital assets. But now, thanks to an eye-popping surge by Ether, fans of the No. 2 token by market value are reviving predictions that it is destined to one day take over the throne. In crypto parlance, it’s known as the “flippening” -- and it’s still likely a ways off, if it happens. Ether’s market value of around $210 billion is less than half the size of Bitcoin’s even after Ether surged 50% over the past month. And yet, believers are energized with a fresh optimism as a milestone approaches that they say will increase the chances of it happening -- perhaps sooner rather than later. Take a look