Top cryptocurrency news on August 1: Bitcoin at Rs 19 lakh, Tiffany's reveals first NFTs and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 19 lakh

The global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion, a 0.79 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.17 billion, which makes a 6.89 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $9.22 billion, 12.78 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $67.31 billion, which is 93.28 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price hovered around 19 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.03 percent, a decrease of 0.27 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

NFT Buzz Tiffany’s reveals first NFTs—at $51,000 each

Tiffany & Co., one of the most prominent names in luxury goods for over a century, is launching a series of NFTs. The jeweler hinted at its upcoming sale, set to begin August 5, by tweeting out a video of a pixelated grid revealing: NFTiff. The tweet also specified a price of 30 Ethereum (just over $51,000 at today’s price). Read details here

