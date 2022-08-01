English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : August 01, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

    Top cryptocurrency news on August 1: Bitcoin at Rs 19 lakh, Tiffany's reveals first NFTs and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin at Rs 19 lakh

      Bitcoin at Rs 19 lakh


      The global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion, a 0.79 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.17 billion, which makes a 6.89 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $9.22 billion, 12.78 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $67.31 billion, which is 93.28 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price hovered around 19 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.03 percent, a decrease of 0.27 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read full here

    • NFT Buzz

      Tiffany’s reveals first NFTs—at $51,000 each


      Tiffany & Co., one of the most prominent names in luxury goods for over a century, is launching a series of NFTs. The jeweler hinted at its upcoming sale, set to begin August 5, by tweeting out a video of a pixelated grid revealing: NFTiff. The tweet also specified a price of 30 Ethereum (just over $51,000 at today’s price). Read details here

    • Big Story

      ‘Wen Flippening?’ Crypto fans Wager on Ether surpassing Bitcoin


      Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, has always reigned supreme in the land of digital assets. But now, thanks to an eye-popping surge by Ether, fans of the No. 2 token by market value are reviving predictions that it is destined to one day take over the throne. In crypto parlance, it’s known as the “flippening” -- and it’s still likely a ways off, if it happens. Ether’s  market value of around $210 billion is less than half the size of Bitcoin’s even after Ether surged 50% over the past month. And yet, believers are energized with a fresh optimism as a milestone approaches that they say will increase the chances of it happening -- perhaps sooner rather than later. Take a look

    tags #bitcoin #Bitcoin prices #crypto news #Cryptocurrency prices #MC essentials #NFTs

    Must Listen

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    The Week on Dalal Street | Weekly wrap of market trends, stock moves & what to look out for!

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.