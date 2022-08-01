Last Updated : August 01, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on August 1: Bitcoin at Rs 19 lakh, Tiffany's reveals first NFTs and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin at Rs 19 lakh
The global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion, a 0.79 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.17 billion, which makes a 6.89 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $9.22 billion, 12.78 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $67.31 billion, which is 93.28 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price hovered around 19 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 41.03 percent, a decrease of 0.27 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read full here
NFT Buzz
Tiffany’s reveals first NFTs—at $51,000 each
Tiffany & Co., one of the most prominent names in luxury goods for over a century, is launching a series of NFTs. The jeweler hinted at its upcoming sale, set to begin August 5, by tweeting out a video of a pixelated grid revealing: NFTiff. The tweet also specified a price of 30 Ethereum (just over $51,000 at today’s price). Read details here
Big Story
‘Wen Flippening?’ Crypto fans Wager on Ether surpassing Bitcoin
Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, has always reigned supreme in the land of digital assets. But now, thanks to an eye-popping surge by Ether, fans of the No. 2 token by market value are reviving predictions that it is destined to one day take over the throne. In crypto parlance, it’s known as the “flippening” -- and it’s still likely a ways off, if it happens. Ether’s market value of around $210 billion is less than half the size of Bitcoin’s even after Ether surged 50% over the past month. And yet, believers are energized with a fresh optimism as a milestone approaches that they say will increase the chances of it happening -- perhaps sooner rather than later. Take a look