Top cryptocurrency news on August 1: Bitcoin at Rs 19 lakh, Tiffany's reveals first NFTs and more

Big Story

‘Wen Flippening?’ Crypto fans Wager on Ether surpassing Bitcoin



Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, has always reigned supreme in the land of digital assets. But now, thanks to an eye-popping surge by Ether, fans of the No. 2 token by market value are reviving predictions that it is destined to one day take over the throne. In crypto parlance, it’s known as the “flippening” -- and it’s still likely a ways off, if it happens. Ether’s market value of around $210 billion is less than half the size of Bitcoin’s even after Ether surged 50% over the past month. And yet, believers are energized with a fresh optimism as a milestone approaches that they say will increase the chances of it happening -- perhaps sooner rather than later. Take a look