Top Cryptocurrency News on April 3: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, policy and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin, Ethereum edge down as Polkadot rises

The volume of all stable coins is now $88.50 billion, which is 80.36 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $45,662.09. Its dominance is 40.99 percent, a decrease of 0.12 percent over the day.

Crypto in India I request the youth to not go towards cryptocurrency: Sushil Kumar Modi

Sushil Kumar Modi, a BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, asked the government on March 28 to raise the tax rate on cryptocurrencies from 30 to 40 percent, claiming that they are a form of gambling, and that countries such as Japan, Germany, France, and Austria have imposed tax rates of up to 50 percent. "We want to directly stop people from jumping into this crypto well," he said. "I request the youth of this nation not to go towards cryptocurrency. We have given enough time to the small investor to withdraw their money and exit this industry."

Crypto Tax TDS will suffocate market: Experts

TDS, according to crypto-exchange executives, lawyers, and tax specialists, will suffocate the market by compelling high-frequency traders to drastically reduce their trading volume. They claim that this, together with the government's decision not to allow the offsetting of trading losses in digital assets, will hasten the migration of crypto enterprises and people from India.

