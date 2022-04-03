English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : April 03, 2022 / 08:25 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News on April 3: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, policy and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin, Ethereum edge down as Polkadot rises

      Bitcoin, Ethereum edge down as Polkadot rises


      The volume of all stable coins is now $88.50 billion, which is 80.36 percent of the total cryptocurrency market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $45,662.09. Its dominance is 40.99 percent, a decrease of 0.12 percent over the day. Read full here.

    • Crypto in India

      I request the youth to not go towards cryptocurrency: Sushil Kumar Modi


      Sushil Kumar Modi, a BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, asked the government on March 28 to raise the tax rate on cryptocurrencies from 30 to 40 percent, claiming that they are a form of gambling, and that countries such as Japan, Germany, France, and Austria have imposed tax rates of up to 50 percent. “We want to directly stop people from jumping into this crypto well,” he said. "I request the youth of this nation not to go towards cryptocurrency. We have given enough time to the small investor to withdraw their money and exit this industry." Read details here.

    • Crypto Tax

      TDS will suffocate market: Experts


      TDS, according to crypto-exchange executives, lawyers, and tax specialists, will suffocate the market by compelling high-frequency traders to drastically reduce their trading volume. They claim that this, together with the government's decision not to allow the offsetting of trading losses in digital assets, will hasten the migration of crypto enterprises and people from India. Take a look.

    • NFT World

      Binance CEO not a big fan of NFTs


      Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, is not a fan of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) as he is perplexed by their exorbitant pricing. Responding to the comment that investors seem irrational for spending millions on digital art, he said, “I think people may have lost their mind.” Read more here.

    tags #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #MC essentials #NFT

    Must Listen

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | The World Will Be Watching The Noida Twin Towers Demolition

    The Moneycontrol Real Estate Show | The World Will Be Watching The Noida Twin Towers Demolition

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.