Top Cryptocurrency News on April 3: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, policy and more

Crypto in India

I request the youth to not go towards cryptocurrency: Sushil Kumar Modi



Sushil Kumar Modi, a BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, asked the government on March 28 to raise the tax rate on cryptocurrencies from 30 to 40 percent, claiming that they are a form of gambling, and that countries such as Japan, Germany, France, and Austria have imposed tax rates of up to 50 percent. “We want to directly stop people from jumping into this crypto well,” he said. "I request the youth of this nation not to go towards cryptocurrency. We have given enough time to the small investor to withdraw their money and exit this industry." Read details here.

