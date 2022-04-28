Top Cryptocurrency News on April 28: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFT, crypto wallets and more

Most cryptocurrencies traded in the green on April 28. The global crypto market cap is $1.81 trillion, a 1.88 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $83.39 billion, which makes a 12.52 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $8.77 billion, 12.51 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $70.05 billion, which is 84.01 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $39,392.31 with a dominance of 41.54 percent. This is a 0.32 percent increase over the day. Read full here
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India aims to introduce digital currency by 2023. "The government and RBI are looking into its several commercial use purposes and not just financial inclusion, which is largely achieved through the JAM trinity (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile)," she said. The minister also said the government maintains a consistent digital push across all industries. "Central bank digital currency, digital banks, and digital university were announced in the Union Budget. There is a continuous digital nudge by the government across sectors," Sitharaman said.
Coinbase has listed Binance USD (BUSD), the crypto exchange's US dollar-backed stablecoin, for trading on the Ethereum network. That makes it the eighth stablecoin to be offered by Coinbase, joining Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC), TerraUSD (UST), Dai (DAI), Paxos Standard (PAX), Rai Reflex Index (RAI), and mStable USD (MUSD). BUSD is Binance's stablecoin project, created in partnership with Paxos, which custodies the coin's reserves. At the time of this writing, BUSD was the 10th most popular of the 172 assets on Coinbase, according to the exchange's dashboard.