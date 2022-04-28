Top Cryptocurrency News on April 28: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFT, crypto wallets and more

Big Story

India aims to roll out digital currency by next year: FM Nirmala Sitharaman





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that India aims to introduce digital currency by 2023. "The government and RBI are looking into its several commercial use purposes and not just financial inclusion, which is largely achieved through the JAM trinity (Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile)," she said. The minister also said the government maintains a consistent digital push across all industries. "Central bank digital currency, digital banks, and digital university were announced in the Union Budget. There is a continuous digital nudge by the government across sectors," Sitharaman said.