Top cryptocurrency news on April 27: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFT, crypto wallets and more

Crypto Conversations

Why are some NFTs so expensive, with value creation behind them? (PRO)



Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have been one of the most hotly discussed areas of technology today, which refer to a digital artwork or content that has a unique, underlying digital signature. This unique signature can identify an image online as a unique property, even if a large number of its duplicates exist. In simple words, NFT is a digital file with verified identity and ownership. This verification is done using blockchain technology. NFTs naturally seem to fit with influencers who have content surrounding fashion, art, and lifestyle. However, content creators from other genres have begun to get involved, such as gaming influencers who have already started selling in-game objects and items as NFTs. Read more here

