Top cryptocurrency news on April 24: The biggest moves in cryptos, policy, NFT funding and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin trading above Rs 31.70 lakh

Cryptocurrencies traded in the mixed early on April 24. The global crypto market cap is $1.84 trillion a 0.18 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.17 billion, which makes a 32.85 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.42 billion, 13.70 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $43.58 billion, which is 80.45 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 31.70 lakh, with a dominance of 40.91 percent. This was a 0.12 percent increase over the day.

Big Story Trader loses Rs 5 crore in cryptocurrency after wallet gets 'totally wiped out' in seconds

A crypto trader lost $650,000 (roughly Rs 5 crore) worth of cryptocurrency and NFT to scammers. Domenic Iacovone shared his experience and sought help from experts on Twitter. He even offered $100K as reward for any assistance. Iacovone said that he had stored his digital assets on a cryptocurrency wallet called MetaMask. He began to receive messages asking him to reset his Apple ID and password. Initially, the crypto trader did not heed the messages thinking of them to be sent by fraudsters. Later, however, he received a call from Apple Inc. Iacovone noticed that the number was associated with Apple and it made him believe that the call was genuine.