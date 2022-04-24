Last Updated : April 24, 2022 / 09:29 AM IST
Top cryptocurrency news on April 24: The biggest moves in cryptos, policy, NFT funding and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin trading above Rs 31.70 lakh
Cryptocurrencies traded in the mixed early on April 24. The global crypto market cap is $1.84 trillion a 0.18 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.17 billion, which makes a 32.85 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.42 billion, 13.70 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $43.58 billion, which is 80.45 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 31.70 lakh, with a dominance of 40.91 percent. This was a 0.12 percent increase over the day. Read full here
Big Story
Trader loses Rs 5 crore in cryptocurrency after wallet gets 'totally wiped out' in seconds
A crypto trader lost $650,000 (roughly Rs 5 crore) worth of cryptocurrency and NFT to scammers. Domenic Iacovone shared his experience and sought help from experts on Twitter. He even offered $100K as reward for any assistance. Iacovone said that he had stored his digital assets on a cryptocurrency wallet called MetaMask. He began to receive messages asking him to reset his Apple ID and password. Initially, the crypto trader did not heed the messages thinking of them to be sent by fraudsters. Later, however, he received a call from Apple Inc. Iacovone noticed that the number was associated with Apple and it made him believe that the call was genuine. Read details here
IMF official identifies regulating crypto assets and digital currency as priority mid-term issues for India
Regulating crypto assets along with digital currency, addressing the remaining regulatory concerns in the banking sector and integrating with the global economy are among the few mid-term structural issues for India, a top official from the International Monetary Fund has said. Overall, the IMF is looking at India in “a very positive fashion,” said Tobias Adrian, Financial Counselor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department. Adrian said that “regulating crypto assets is certainly high on the agenda” for India when it comes to mid-term structural issues that the country needs to address in the coming years. Take a look
NFT Funds
Cricket NFT platform Rario bags $120 million funding led by Dream Capital
Cricket non-fungible tokens (NFTs) platform Rario has raised $120 million funding led by Dream Capital, the corporate venture and M&A arm of Dream Sports and participation from Alpha Wave Global. The startup also counts Animoca Brands, Presight Capital, and Kingsway Capital among its investors. This marks the first bet by the Dream11 parent in the Web3 space and its largest investment so far. Dream Sports CEO Harsh Jain had said at an industry event in January 2022 that they were exploring a foray into the nascent blockchain and NFT market. Read more here
Corporate Corner
India's payments processor NPCI to recruit 250 engineering graduates
National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the country's flagship payments processor, has announced a hiring campaign that aims to recruit over 250 graduate engineering trainees across the country. NPCI will also be offering ‘Learn DeepTech while you Earn’ programme for the trainees to pursue one year post graduate certification in artificial intelligence or blockchain from a reputed institution. The trainees will be placed at NPCI’s facilities in key metros across India. Fresh graduates will get to work on products like UPI, RuPay, and FASTag that touch the lives of millions every day. They will also get to work with a technology team of 550 plus specialists. Read more here