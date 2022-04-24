Top cryptocurrency news on April 24: The biggest moves in cryptos, policy, NFT funding and more

Big Story

Trader loses Rs 5 crore in cryptocurrency after wallet gets 'totally wiped out' in seconds



A crypto trader lost $650,000 (roughly Rs 5 crore) worth of cryptocurrency and NFT to scammers. Domenic Iacovone shared his experience and sought help from experts on Twitter. He even offered $100K as reward for any assistance. Iacovone said that he had stored his digital assets on a cryptocurrency wallet called MetaMask. He began to receive messages asking him to reset his Apple ID and password. Initially, the crypto trader did not heed the messages thinking of them to be sent by fraudsters. Later, however, he received a call from Apple Inc. Iacovone noticed that the number was associated with Apple and it made him believe that the call was genuine. Read details here

