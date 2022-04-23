Top cryptocurrency News on April 23: The biggest moves in cryptos, NFTs and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin trading above Rs 31.69 lakh

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on April 23. The global crypto market cap is $1.84 trillion, a 1.82 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.67 billion, which makes a 24.14 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $10.87 billion, 13.47 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $67.69 billion, which is 83.92 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin 's price is currently Rs 31.69 lakh, with a dominance of 40.79 percent. This was a 0.29 percent decrease over the day.

Big Story How crypto giant Binance built ties to a Russian FSB-linked agency

In April 2021, Russia's financial intelligence unit met in Moscow with the regional head of Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange. The Russians wanted Binance to agree to hand over client data, including names and addresses, to help them fight crime, according to text messages the company official sent to a business associate. At the time, the agency, known as Rosfinmonitoring or Rosfin, was seeking to trace millions of dollars in bitcoin raised by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a person familiar with the matter said. Navalny, whose network Rosfinmonitoring added that month to a list of terrorist organisations, said the donations were used to finance efforts to expose corruption inside President Vladimir Putin's government. Binance's head of Eastern Europe and Russia, Gleb Kostarev, consented to Rosfin's request to agree to share client data, the messages showed. He told the business associate that he didn't have "much of a choice" in the matter.

Explained How cryptocurrencies work (and how they don’t)

The first and most popular cryptocurrency, bitcoin, launched more than a decade ago. Yet for all the relentless buzz, relatively few are well versed in cryptocurrencies or the blockchain , the technology on which they’re built. Despite the evangelizing by and rising profile of some investors, a 2021 poll by Pew Research Center found that just 16 percent of Americans said they have ever invested in cryptocurrencies. If you’re not among those percentages, you might view these currencies with skepticism and may have avoided trying to understand the lingo or the technology. But as cryptocurrencies and related technologies reach into politics, intertwine with the larger economy and impact the environment, everyone could use a sense of what they are, how they work and their pitfalls and potential.

Brand Story Crypto Learn NFTs and brands: A match made in heaven (MC PRO) Read more here

NFTs have rapidly become integral to the crypto ecosystem and our digital consciousness since they went viral in 2021. There have been many unintended effects of this explosive spread - mostly net positives and a few negatives. Large brands —the likes of Disney, Lamborghini, Adidas, Louis Vuitton— have taken to this new application of existing technology at an unprecedented rate. NFTs and the metaverse are a powerful tool for any brand trying to gain recognition.