Top cryptocurrency news on April 20: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, stable coins, policy and more

Money laundering and terror financing biggest risks posed by crypto: Finance minister



The biggest risk of cryptocurrency could be money laundering and its use for financing terror, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. "I think regulation using technology is the only answer. Regulation using technology will have to be so adept, that it has to be not behind the curve, but be sure that it is on top of it. And that's not possible if any one country thinks that it can handle it. It has to be across the board," the minister said. Read details here

