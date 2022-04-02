Last Updated : April 02, 2022 / 09:39 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News on April 2: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, policy and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin, Ethereum rise as Binance Coin racks up biggest gains
Most cryptocurrencies were up over the past 24 hours. The global crypto market cap was $2.16 trillion, a 4.64 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours was $129.30 billion, a 0.48 percent decrease. Read full here.
April's Bull
Bullish April is here
Data from the last 10 years show that April has been a bullish month for cryptocurrencies. Some analysts believe Bitcoin may recover in April and move upward in the coming months, along with positive growth in broader markets. Read details here.
Crypto Tax
India starts taxing crypto traders
Users of bitcoin must pay income tax on earnings from virtual assets beginning April 1. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a new section 115BBH that establishes a method of computation and tax rate for income derived from cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and other virtual digital assets. All virtual assets will be subject to a flat 30 percent tax, according to the proposed rule. On all transactions involving cryptocurrencies and digital assets, a 1 percent tax deductible at source (TDS) will be applied. Take a look.
NFT World
This student is 'selling his soul’ as an NFT
A student at the Hague Art Academy in the Netherlands, Stijn van Schaik, plans to sell his soul as digital art. "Hello individual, you are presently gazing at a soul." Stijn writes in the listing. "For the time being, it is mine," he says in the listing description, but "who knows what will happen once it is on the blockchain as an NFT." Read more here.