Top Cryptocurrency News on April 2: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, policy and more

This student is 'selling his soul’ as an NFT



A student at the Hague Art Academy in the Netherlands, Stijn van Schaik, plans to sell his soul as digital art. "Hello individual, you are presently gazing at a soul." Stijn writes in the listing. "For the time being, it is mine," he says in the listing description, but "who knows what will happen once it is on the blockchain as an NFT." Read more here.