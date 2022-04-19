Top Cryptocurrency News on April 19: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, policy and more

Policy

Why banks are playing hard to get with crypto exchanges



Over the last few weeks, crypto exchanges have been facing multi-faceted challenges as trading volumes continue to drop and UPI and other major payment methods have been frozen across top crypto exchanges. In the last few days, banks including Kotak Mahindra have withdrawn support from exchanges in what can be seen as a domino effect after US crypto exchange Coinbase was forced to pause UPI on its platform. According to industry experts, the very public announcement by Coinbase led to banks becoming more cautious in partnering with crypto exchanges. One industry source says that the key concerns of banks around cryptos is that they still do not fall under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act. Take a look

