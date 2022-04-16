Top cryptocurrency news on April 16: Biggest moves in Bitcoin, corporates, policy and more

Analysis

Nuts and bolts of how cryptos and digital assets will be taxed this year, and the challenges



There has been a spike in dealings related to virtual digital assets (VDAs) in recent times. Further, a market is emerging where payment for the transfer of a VDA can be made through another such asset. Hence, tax authorities have introduced a new scheme for the taxability of such transfers. Aside from the flat tax rate, the government has also imposed a 1 percent withholding tax. But when the buyer and seller of virtual digital assets on exchanges are unknown to one another, deducting the TDS will be a challenge. Such amendments will help the government by tapping into the growing market of digital assets and increase the tax revenue base. Read more here