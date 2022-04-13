Top Cryptocurrency News on April 13: The biggest moves in cryptos, exchanges, policy and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin trading above Rs 31.46 lakh

Cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on April 13. The global crypto market cap is $1.86 trillion, a 1.52 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $92.54 billion, which makes a 9.13 percent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $10.42 billion, 11.26 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $77.60 billion, which is 83.86 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin 's price is currently Rs 31.46 lakh with a dominance of 40.77 percent. This was a 0.30 percent decrease over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Big Story Over a third of Nigerians invested in Bitcoin, crypto

Around 35 percent or 33.4 million Nigerian adults aged 18-60 has owned or traded Bitcoin or some form of cryptocurrency over the past six months, Bitcoin Magazine reported. The report cited a report 'Into The Cryptoverse' released by leading crypto exchange KuCoin, which looked at penetration of cryptos in various country demographics. Multiple surveys by the exchange showed that the Nigerian crypto investor has a median population of 18.4 years — which means 52 percent of the investors are aged below 30. Notably, Nigerian fiat Naira has depreciated 209 percent over the past six-year period and 37 percent of the crypto investor dipped their feet in the space over the past three years.

Policy CoinSwitch disables all crypto purchase options on app including bank transfer

Cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch Kuber has disabled all modes of payments for purchasing crypto purchases on its platform including bank transfers. This comes two days after Coinbase had to disable the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) which was the only crypto purchase option on its platform. On CoinSwitch's app too, Indian Rupee (INR) deposits through UPI as well as other modes including bank transfer have been paused, effectively leaving no mode to load the app's wallet to buy cryptocurrency. This will have a significant impact on the platform's trading volumes which saw over 14 million users in 2021. Coinbase disabled the UPI option ​soon after, leaving no option to buy cryptocurrencies on its platform.

Funding Avatar startup Genies hits $1 billion valuation in latest fundraise

Genies, an LA-based digital celebrity avatar startup, on April 12 announced that it had raised $150 million in funding from Silver Lake, with participation from Bond, NEA and Tamarack Global, TechCrunch reported. This comes after a $65 million Series B round in May 2021. Notably, the startup gained momentum through high-profile partnerships with musicians and athletes, who use Genies’ avatars for social media posts and other activations. The funding round comes on high investor expectations for the company. Growth will depend on bringing in more developers to their ecosystem and expanding the user base.

