Top Cryptocurrency News on April 13: The biggest moves in cryptos, exchanges, policy and more

CoinSwitch disables all crypto purchase options on app including bank transfer



Cryptocurrency exchange CoinSwitch Kuber has disabled all modes of payments for purchasing crypto purchases on its platform including bank transfers. This comes two days after Coinbase had to disable the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) which was the only crypto purchase option on its platform. On CoinSwitch's app too, Indian Rupee (INR) deposits through UPI as well as other modes including bank transfer have been paused, effectively leaving no mode to load the app's wallet to buy cryptocurrency. This will have a significant impact on the platform's trading volumes which saw over 14 million users in 2021. Coinbase disabled the UPI option ​soon after, leaving no option to buy cryptocurrencies on its platform. Take a look

