Last Updated : November 24, 2021 / 08:47 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on legislation and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

  • Global Watch

    How Easy Is Spending Bitcoin in El Salvador? 


    Effective September 7, 2021, Bitcoin was legalised in El Salvador. It recently announced its grand plans to build a cryptocurrency-fuelled city, funded by bitcoin bonds. But how is the country spending cryptocurrency? Read more here.

  • What's happening?

     Prices Crash As Centre Plans Bill To Bar Private Cryptocurrencies


    The government is all set to introduce a Bill in Parliament to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, barring a few exceptions to "promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses" in the upcoming winter session of Parliament. Following this, all major cryptos crashed. Read more here

  • The avalanche of Altcoins

    Dogecoin is not good for the crypto market, Ripple CEO says


    Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency based on a viral internet meme of a Shiba Inu dog which started as a joke in 2013, had a market capitalisation as high as $88 billion in May. There is no hard limit on the total supply of dogecoins, which makes it different from some other prominent cryptocurrencies. Read more about it here

  • Back to Basics

    Fear and Greed’ index tool and Crypto investments: What to keep in mind


    The Fear and Greed Index is used to measure investors’ sentiments towards the markets. This index reveals whether the market is bullish (high) or bearish (low), and it is constructed based on two opposing emotions, fear, and greed. Read more here

