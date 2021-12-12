MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : December 12, 2021 / 08:42 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on Bitcoin, NFTs and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 12: Bitcoin up 2%, Cardano jumps 11%


    The total cryptocurrency market capitalization rose to $2.27 trillion from $2.20 trillion during the last 24 hours, while the trading volume dropped to $78 billion from $106.65 billion on Saturday, December 11. Among major cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum rose over 2 percent each to Rs 39,71,544 and Rs 3,27,111.0 respectively. Read more here.

  • NFT worth millions

    Imprisoned dark web marketplace founder Ross Ulbricht’s debut NFT sold for $6.2 million


    Ross Ulbricht, 37, the alleged founder of dark web marketplace Silk Road, has sold his first non fungible token (NFT), a pencil sketch drawing titled Perspective, for $6.2 million (Rs 47 crore) at an auction kicked off at Art Basel Miami through the SuperRare platform, the Indian Express reported. NFTs enable users to own rare digital artefacts through the blockchain network that backs cryptocurrencies. Read more here.

  • Bitcoin Mining

    Bitcoin mining has totally recovered from Chinese ban


    Bitcoin mining has totally recovered from the Chinese crypto crackdown that took more than half the world’s miners offline virtually overnight earlier this year, CNBC reported. China had long been the epicenter of this industry, with past estimates indicating that 65% to 75% of the world’s bitcoin mining happened there. Read more here.

  • Hackers hard sell cryptocurrency 

    India has "officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender" hackers tweet from PM Narendra Modi's account


    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was briefly hacked on December 12, and a tweet claiming that India has "officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender" was put out from it. The Prime Minister's Office later said the account was immediately secured after the matter was escalated to Twitter. The tweet, after Modi's personal handle was hacked, also claimed that India has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them among its residents and shared a link, asking people to hurry up. Read more here.

