Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on Bitcoin, NFTs and more

Hackers hard sell cryptocurrency

India has "officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender" hackers tweet from PM Narendra Modi's account



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was briefly hacked on December 12, and a tweet claiming that India has "officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender" was put out from it. The Prime Minister's Office later said the account was immediately secured after the matter was escalated to Twitter. The tweet, after Modi's personal handle was hacked, also claimed that India has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them among its residents and shared a link, asking people to hurry up. Read more here.