you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : December 11, 2021 / 08:29 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on Bitcoin, crypto regulation and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today on December 11: Bitcoin falls 1%, Ethereum sheds nearly 5%

    Major cryptocurrencies were in the red during early trade on December 10. The global crypto market cap dropped to $2.20 trillion from $2.27 during the last 24 hours, while the trading volume rose to $106.65 billion from $105.35 on Friday, 10 December. Read more here.

  • New Venture

    Softbank-backed Brazilian crypto company launches new venture unit


    Softbank-backed Brazilian company 2TM, which runs the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Latin America, has launched a venture capital unit focusing on blockchain companies around the world, the company's chief executive officer said in an interview. Read more here.

  • Regulation News

    Crypto industry urges Parliamentary panel to introduce licensing for exchanges, KYC and FEMA norms for customers


    Crypto exchanges have suggested that the government can regulate cryptocurrencies by introducing a licensing regime for exchanges and other intermediaries and bringing in strict norms to track funds used in crypto trading, Moneycontrol has learnt from sources. Read more here.

  • Exchange Partners

    Binance in talks with Indonesia’s richest family for crypto venture: Report


    Binance Holdings Ltd., the operator of one of the world’s largest crypto exchanges, is in talks with PT Bank Central Asia (BCA), and state-owned PT Telkom to set up a cryptocurrency trading exchange, according to a Bloomberg report.

