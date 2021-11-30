Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on Bitcoin, crypto legislation and more

International Buzz

Kazakhstan faces massive power outages, crypto mining to blame



In order to prevent such a situation from happening again, the country's local electrical grid operator, the Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company announced that they will start rationing electricity for 50 of the country's registered miners. In addition, legitimate miners will be required to pay up to around 1 Kazakhstan tenge (approx. Rs. 0.17) per kWh to discern them from legal ones. Read more here