Last Updated : November 30, 2021 / 08:34 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on Bitcoin, crypto legislation and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices on November 30: Solana, SHIB and Ethereum rise as Bitcoin, Tether falls

    The global crypto market capitalisation surged 1 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.61 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $57,424, saw a fall in its market dominance by about 0.63 percent over the last day to stand at 41.57 percent. Read more here

  • Regulatory  Lens

    No proposal to recognise Bitcoin as currency: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament


    In a response in the Parliament on November 29, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that there is no proposal to recognise Bitcoin as a currency in India. The minister also expressed that the government does not collect data on Bitcoin transactions. Read more here.

  • Need to know

    How to Talk to Your Family About NFTs


    Read about how you can approach investing in NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and have a solid conversation around them with your family here

  • Market Lens

    CoinDCX IPO: India's first cryptocurrency unicorn plans to go public


    CoinDCX, India's first cryptocurrency unicorn, plans to go public as soon as Indian regulations allow it, said co-founder Neeraj Khandelwal. Khandelwal mentioned that CoinDCX IPO would boost confidence in India's 'digital asset industry'. Read more here

  • International Buzz

    Kazakhstan faces massive power outages, crypto mining to blame


    In order to prevent such a situation from happening again, the country's local electrical grid operator, the Kazakhstan Electricity Grid Operating Company announced that they will start rationing electricity for 50 of the country's registered miners. In addition, legitimate miners will be required to pay up to around 1 Kazakhstan tenge (approx. Rs. 0.17) per kWh to discern them from legal ones. Read more here

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

