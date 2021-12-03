MARKET NEWS

English
Last Updated : December 03, 2021 / 09:23 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on Altcoins, Metaverse, crypto legislation and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 3: Market goes green over positive news on regulation


    The Indian crypto market has gone green over some positive news on cryptocurrency regulation in Indian. Read more here.

  • Regulatory Lens

    All Private Cryptocurrency Will Be Regulated, Not Banned: Sources


    A Cabinet note circulated by the government on the proposed cryptocurrency bill has suggested regulation of private cryptocurrency rather than banning it. The note also says that crypto will not be recognised as a legal currency in India. Further, the legislation describes Cryptocurrency as Cryptoasset, according to the note. Read more here.

  • International Take

    Chile's Bitcoin Bill and the 'Digital Peso': What You Need to Know


    Lawmakers in Chile are currently working towards legislation that would legalise the use of Bitcoin as a means of payment, and the Chilean government is already warming up to the idea of developing its own central bank digital currency. Read more here.

  • Whats happening in the Metaverse?

    Adidas Enters Metaverse With Bored Ape Yacht Club Ethereum NFT


    Adidas has launched a metaverse play in partnership with the Bored Ape Yacht Club and other collaborators. The firm purchased a Bored Ape NFT avatar and will create a character named Indigo Herz that is based upon it. Read more here.

  • Back to Basics

    Crypto Learn: What are Altcoins?(MC PRO)


    Altcoins are all cryptocurrencies apart from Bitcoin and can be categorised into four types. Read this interesting primer on Altcoins here.

