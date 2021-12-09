MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : December 09, 2021 / 09:15 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on crypto legislations, NFTs and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 9: Bitcoin falls marginally while Ethereum, Terra rise

    The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.04 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.36 trillion. As for major cryptocurrencies globally, Bitcoin declined marginally by 1.20 percent while Ethereum (Rs 3,49,556) rose by 1.47 percent. Cardano (Rs 109.39) fell by 0.09 percent. Avalanche (Rs 7,267.37) rose by 1.87 percent, Polkadot (Rs 2,326.97) fell by 0.82 percent and Litecoin (Rs 12,851.86) also tumbled by 0.44 percent over the last 24-hours. Read more here

  • International Take

    Visa launches crypto advisory service for financial institutions, merchants


    On December 8, Visa Inc - the world’s largest payment processor - launched a global crypto advisory service for clients such as banks and also merchants, as the adoption of digital currencies gains steam. Read more here.

  • Cryptocurrency Central 

    Kickstarter goes crypto to compete with DAOs


    Crowdfunding platform Kickstarter is creating a new organization tasked with building a blockchain-based version of its platform. The new organization, which does not yet have a name, should begin developing the platform early next year. Kickstarter plans to switch over to the new platform when the protocol is ready;  aiming for 2022, per reporting from Bloomberg. Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    Libertarian magazine Reason gets In on Ethereum NFTs


    Founded in May 1968, Reason is a libertarian magazine focused on free markets and individual freedom. In conjunction with its annual webathon fundraising event, Reason magazine has auctioned an Ethereum NFT on the OpenSea marketplace. Read more here.

