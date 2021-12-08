MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Last Updated : December 08, 2021 / 08:58 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on NFT, Stablecoins and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 8: Polkadot, Terra, DOGE surge


    The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.31 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.36 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $50,664.45 saw a fall in its market dominance by about 0.09 percent over the last day to stand at 40.49 percent. The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $109.05 billion, declining by 20.78 percent. While DeFi ($15.98  billion) accounted for 14.65 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($85.69  billion) made for 78.57 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume. Read more here

  • National Take

    Government mulls over giving deadline to declare crypto assets: Report


    The Central government is considering giving Indian cryptocurrency holders a deadline in order to declare assets and become compliant with forthcoming new rules. Notably, SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) will reportedly be roped in to oversee and regulate cryptocurrencies, given that it can potentially be classified as a financial asset. Read more here.

  • Stablecoin Central

    Japan Aims to Force Stablecoin Issuers to Register as Banks: Report


    Japan’s Financial Services Agency said on Monday that it seeks to limit the issuance of stablecoins to banks and wire transfer companies in 2022, according to a report by Nikkei Asia. Read more here.

  • International Take

    CIA Confirms the Rumors: It Really Is Working on Cryptocurrency Projects


    The CIA runs several cryptocurrency projects to combat ransomware, said Director William Burns in a recent conference. Michael Morell, who served as acting director of the agency on two separate occasions under President Obama, also sees the value of Bitcoin to the intelligence community. Earlier this year, Morell called blockchain technology a "boon for surveillance" in a report, published by the Coinbase- and Square-led Crypto Council for Innovation. Read more here.

  • NFT Mania

    Deus Ex Anima: This AR Startup Aims to Launch NFTs Into Space


    Anima is debuting an augmented reality platform for NFT art projects that engage with and adapt to the physical world. Anima, an augmented reality startup, wants to build a bridge between the physical world and the metaverse. And it thinks a global treasure hunt for NFTs, floating in virtual space, is the way to do it. Sounds interesting? Read more here.

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #MC essentials

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.