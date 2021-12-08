Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on NFT, Stablecoins and more

Market Buzz

Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 8: Polkadot, Terra, DOGE surge



The global crypto market capitalisation fell by 0.31 percent over the last 24 hours to stand at $2.36 trillion. Bitcoin, currently trading at $50,664.45 saw a fall in its market dominance by about 0.09 percent over the last day to stand at 40.49 percent. The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $109.05 billion, declining by 20.78 percent. While DeFi ($15.98 billion) accounted for 14.65 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($85.69 billion) made for 78.57 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume. Read more here

