Last Updated : December 07, 2021 / 09:02 AM IST

Top cryptocurrency news of the day: Major stories on DeFi, Ethereum and more

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether to help you jump-start the day.

Moneycontrol News

  • Market Buzz

    Cryptocurrency Prices today on December 7: Markets in green as Bitcoin, Solana,Ethereum rises


    The total cryptocurrency trading volume over the last 24 hours was $137.77 billion, rising by 14.03 percent. While DeFi ($20.16 billion) accounted for 14.63 percent of the total crypto volume, stablecoins ($109.13 billion) made for 79.21 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour market volume. Read more.

  • National Take

    Crypto Exchange Bitmart hacked with losses estimated at $196 million


    Kotak, India’s leading private bank, has reportedly become the first to open its gates to the crypto community, partnering with WazirX, allowing traders to use their banking services after an 8-month transaction freeze. Read more here.

  • Ethereum Buzz

    Ethereum Gets Another Upgrade: What You Need to Know About Arrow Glacier


    The upgrade, named Arrow Glacier gives developers a few more months to work on Ethereum 2.0 without distractions. Ethereum's last update, Altair, was in October. Read more here.

  • International Take

    Colombia’s Largest Bank Taps Gemini to Offer Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading to Clients

    A limited number of Bancolombia customers will soon be able to buy crypto from their bank accounts as part of a one-year pilot, thanks to a deal that the bank has struck with the Winklevoss-owned crypto exchange Gemini. The program will be overseen by the Financial Superintendence of Colombia, the country’s financial regulator. Read more here.

  • DeFi Central 

    DeFi Vulnerabilities ‘Exceed Those in Traditional Finance’: Bank of International Settlements


    The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has warned that the crypto industry—as well as the broader non-bank financial sector—threatens financial stability and claims “systemic regulation” is needed. “In the crypto ecosystem, risks have so far surfaced mainly in the frequent and sizeable price crashes. Whether such fragilities are limited to this ecosystem or can spill over to the traditional one is still unclear,” the BIS said. Read more here.

