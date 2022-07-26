Top Cryptocurrency News July 26: Bitcoin trades lower, ETH jumps 50% in over a month and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 17.95 lakh

The global crypto market cap was at $967.59 billion on July 26, a five percent drop over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 26.49 percent to $77.20 billion. The total volume in DeFi was at $6.19 billion, 8.01 percent of the crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $70.93 billion, is 91.87 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price hovered around 17 lakh. Bitcoin's dominance was 41.66 percent, an increase of 0.01 percent over the previous day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Big Story ETH jumps 50% in over a month, founder says protocol to be 55% complete after ‘merge’

Even as Ethereum (ETH), the world's second-largest digital currency by market capitalisation, is up 50 percent in over a month and played a crucial role in the recovery of the cryptocurrency market, the network's co-founder Vitalik Buterin says the protocol will only be 55 percent complete after the "merge". Merge alludes to the network's move to the "proof-of-stake" consensus from its current "proof of work". Ethereum developers last week announced that the merge would tentatively take place during the week of September 19. ETH, which was trading at $1,080 on June 6, made a high of $1,610 on July 22, giving nearly 50 percent returns in about a month and a half.

Crypto Funding Coinbase venture funding down 34% in Q2 of CY22

Crypto venture funding, which saw a record Q1 in 2022, witnessed the deal pace of Coinbase Ventures slowdown in the second quarter, with the total count decreasing 34 percent from 71 to 47. Coinbase Ventures is the venture capital arm of crypto exchange Coinbase. According to data released by The Block, venture funding in the blockchain sector declined 22 percent, from $12.5 billion to $9.8 billion. Before this decrease, investment had increased for seven consecutive quarters.

