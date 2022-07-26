Last Updated : July 26, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST
Top Cryptocurrency News July 26: Bitcoin trades lower, ETH jumps 50% in over a month and more
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day
Market Buzz
Bitcoin at Rs 17.95 lakh
The global crypto market cap was at $967.59 billion on July 26, a five percent drop over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 26.49 percent to $77.20 billion. The total volume in DeFi was at $6.19 billion, 8.01 percent of the crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $70.93 billion, is 91.87 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price hovered around 17 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance was 41.66 percent, an increase of 0.01 percent over the previous day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read full here
Big Story
ETH jumps 50% in over a month, founder says protocol to be 55% complete after ‘merge’
Even as Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest digital currency by market capitalisation, is up 50 percent in over a month and played a crucial role in the recovery of the cryptocurrency market, the network’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin says the protocol will only be 55 percent complete after the "merge". Merge alludes to the network’s move to the "proof-of-stake" consensus from its current "proof of work". Ethereum developers last week announced that the merge would tentatively take place during the week of September 19. ETH, which was trading at $1,080 on June 6, made a high of $1,610 on July 22, giving nearly 50 percent returns in about a month and a half. Read details here
Crypto Funding
Coinbase venture funding down 34% in Q2 of CY22
Crypto venture funding, which saw a record Q1 in 2022, witnessed the deal pace of Coinbase Ventures slowdown in the second quarter, with the total count decreasing 34 percent from 71 to 47. Coinbase Ventures is the venture capital arm of crypto exchange Coinbase. According to data released by The Block, venture funding in the blockchain sector declined 22 percent, from $12.5 billion to $9.8 billion. Before this decrease, investment had increased for seven consecutive quarters. Take a look
Bitcoin Buzz
Battered bitcoin devotees begin to contemplate a market bottom
A buzz is building in crypto-investor circles and on Twitter about bitcoin’s stealth July rally, which has beleaguered investors starting to ponder whether the largest digital asset has found a bottom. Yet, given how intense the boom-and-bust cycles can be in the sector, many are also remaining cautious, unwilling to provide an all-clear sign given the mercurial nature of digital tokens—even as they see signs emerging of bitcoin having found a floor. Read more here