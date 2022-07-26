Top Cryptocurrency News July 26: Bitcoin trades lower, ETH jumps 50% in over a month and more

Big Story

ETH jumps 50% in over a month, founder says protocol to be 55% complete after ‘merge’



Even as Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest digital currency by market capitalisation, is up 50 percent in over a month and played a crucial role in the recovery of the cryptocurrency market, the network’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin says the protocol will only be 55 percent complete after the "merge". Merge alludes to the network’s move to the "proof-of-stake" consensus from its current "proof of work". Ethereum developers last week announced that the merge would tentatively take place during the week of September 19. ETH, which was trading at $1,080 on June 6, made a high of $1,610 on July 22, giving nearly 50 percent returns in about a month and a half. Read details here

