English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Last Updated : July 26, 2022 / 11:11 AM IST

    Top Cryptocurrency News July 26: Bitcoin trades lower, ETH jumps 50% in over a month and more

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles on cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether to help jump-start the day

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Bitcoin at Rs 17.95 lakh

      Bitcoin at Rs 17.95 lakh


      The global crypto market cap was at $967.59 billion on July 26, a five percent drop over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours increased 26.49 percent to $77.20 billion. The total volume in DeFi was at $6.19 billion, 8.01 percent of the crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $70.93 billion, is 91.87 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price hovered around 17 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance was 41.66 percent, an increase of 0.01 percent over the previous day, according to CoinMarketCap data. Read full here

    • Big Story

      ETH jumps 50% in over a month, founder says protocol to be 55% complete after ‘merge’


      Even as Ethereum (ETH), the world’s second-largest digital currency by market capitalisation, is up 50 percent in over a month and played a crucial role in the recovery of the cryptocurrency market, the network’s co-founder Vitalik Buterin says the protocol will only be 55 percent complete after the "merge". Merge alludes to the network’s move to the "proof-of-stake" consensus from its current "proof of work". Ethereum developers last week announced that the merge would tentatively take place during the week of September 19. ETH, which was trading at $1,080 on June 6, made a high of $1,610 on July 22, giving nearly 50 percent returns in about a month and a half. Read details here

    • Crypto Funding

      Coinbase venture funding down 34% in Q2 of CY22


      Crypto venture funding, which saw a record Q1 in 2022, witnessed the deal pace of Coinbase Ventures slowdown in the second quarter, with the total count decreasing 34 percent from 71 to 47. Coinbase Ventures is the venture capital arm of crypto exchange Coinbase. According to data released by The Block, venture funding in the blockchain sector declined 22 percent, from $12.5 billion to $9.8 billion. Before this decrease, investment had increased for seven consecutive quarters. Take a look

    • Bitcoin Buzz

      Battered bitcoin devotees begin to contemplate a market bottom


      A buzz is building in crypto-investor circles and on Twitter about bitcoin’s stealth July rally, which has beleaguered investors starting to ponder whether the largest digital asset has found a bottom. Yet, given how intense the boom-and-bust cycles can be in the sector, many are also remaining cautious, unwilling to provide an all-clear sign given the mercurial nature of digital tokens—even as they see signs emerging of bitcoin having found a floor. Read more here

    tags #Bitcoin prices #crypto prices #Cryptocurrency news #Ethereum #MC essentials

    Must Listen

    Simply Save | Why you must file your income-tax returns by July 31

    Simply Save | Why you must file your income-tax returns by July 31

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.