Top Cryptocurrency News July 23: Bitcoin hovers around Rs 18 lakh, Coinbase criticizes US Sec and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin trades over Rs 18 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on July 23 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.13 percent to $1.04 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume declined 6.90 percent to $71.56 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $6.11 billion, 8.53 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $64.78 billion, which is 90.52% percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

In other news, US authorities charged on July 21 two Indian brothers and their Indian-American friend in the first global case of cryptocurrency insider trading that enabled them to make $1.5 million in ill-gotten gains.

Big Story Coinbase Criticizes US SEC

Coinbase announced on Thursday that they have filed a petition asking the SEC to “begin rulemaking on digital asset securities,” stating that the existing rules for securities don’t work for digital assets, as well as that the regulator has been unwilling to make new rules for the crypto sector. This, they argued, has placed investors at risk, citing the funds in XRP lost during the regulator’s court battle with Ripple. Crypto News (Reuters)

Invest Two Indian brothers, their Indian-American friend charged in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case

The Wahi brothers and Ramani were charged with wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to commit insider trading in cryptocurrency assets by using confidential Coinbase information about which crypto assets were scheduled to be listed on Coinbase's exchanges. The Securities and Exchange Commission also announced insider trading charges against the three men.