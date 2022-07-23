Top Cryptocurrency News July 23: Bitcoin hovers around Rs 18 lakh, Coinbase criticizes US Sec and more

[/body][/content][content][quote]Big Story[/quote][title]Coinbase Criticizes US SEC[/title][body]Coinbase announced on Thursday that they have filed a petition asking the SEC to “begin rulemaking on digital asset securities,” stating that the existing rules for securities don’t work for digital assets, as well as that the regulator has been unwilling to make new rules for the crypto sector. This, they argued, has placed investors at risk, citing the funds in XRP lost during the regulator’s court battle with Ripple. Crypto News(Reuters)
[/body][/content][content][quote]Invest[/quote][title]Two Indian brothers, their Indian-American friend charged in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case[/title][body]The Wahi brothers and Ramani were charged with wire fraud conspiracy and wire fraud in connection with a scheme to commit insider trading in cryptocurrency assets by using confidential Coinbase information about which crypto assets were scheduled to be listed on Coinbase's exchanges. The Securities and Exchange Commission also announced insider trading charges against the three men. The Securities and Exchange Commission also announced insider trading charges against the three men. Read Further[/body][/content]