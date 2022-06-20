Top Crypto News Today: Biggest moves in crypto market

[content][quote]Market Buzz[/quote][title]Bitcoin trading above Rs 24 lakh[/title][circularimage] [/circularimage][body]

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on June 20 as the global crypto market cap rose 6.97 per cent to $875.48 billion over the last 24 hours. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume declined 11.16 per cent to $79.28 billion during the period. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.77 billion, 7.28 percent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $68.63 billion, 86.56 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. Bitcoin hovered around Rs 16.6 lakh, with a dominance of 43.37 percent. This was a 0.42 per cent increase over the day, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

Bitcoin, ethereum slide as crypto sell-off intensifies

There was no weekend respite for cryptocurrency markets that continued to slide, with the largest digital currency bitcoin (BTC) breaking $18,000 and ethereum (ETH) plummeting below $900. After briefly making a low of $17,708, BTC rebounded to trade around $18,100 levels, down 12 percent in the last 24 hours. With the slump, BTC has breached the all-time high of the previous crypto cycle. During the previous bull cycle of 2017, bitcoin made a high of $19,783. The bitcoin blood bath has led to a broader market correction, with ETH tumbling around 13 percent to a low of $896. ETH was trading at $953. Other major cryptocurrencies saw a similar fall, with Solana's SOL trading down by about 9 percent at $29.2, Cardano's ADA declining about 9 percent to trade at 44 cents, and Ripple's XRP falling by about 6 percent to trade at 30 cents in the last 24 hours.

Middle East-focused crypto firm BitOasis cuts jobs amid sector turmoil

BitOasis, a Middle East-focused cryptocurrency exchange based in the United Arab Emirates, said on Sunday it laid off nine of its staff, the latest company in the sector to cut jobs in the face of a downturn and market turmoil. The cryptocurrency market has been rocked by extreme volatility with crypto lender Celsius Network freezing withdrawals early last week as investors dumped risky assets on fears about aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes to cool red hot inflation. On Tuesday, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc said it was slashing 1,000 jobs, or 10% of its workforce.

