Top Crypto News on October 26: US policymakers target ex-government staff joining crypto industry, Chinese spies using Wasabi wallet and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin crosses the $20k mark after 3 weeks of slump

The world’s largest digital currency by market capitalization Bitcoin surpassed the psychologically critical barrier of $20,000 on Tuesday, completing its longest stay below that level since the digital currency first crossed it in late 2020. Bitcoin was up around 4 percent to $20,185. For more than three weeks, the token has traded below $20,000, straying from the coin's regular volatility. Other digital assets followed, with Ether jumping 10 percent to $1,476, its highest price this month. Alt-coins like Solana and Dogecoin also made significant up moves.

Big Story US Policymakers Seek Details Of Steps Taken To Stop Crypto Hires From Public Service

Policymakers in the United States have written to federal financial regulators, seeking details on the step taken by the regulator to stop the “revolving door” between the regulatory agencies and the cryptocurrency industry. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Congress members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jesús G. "Chuy" García, and Rashida Tlaib claimed that the crypto industry has considerably increased lobbying efforts in recent months and spending millions to get favorable regulatory outcomes, while the Congress and federal agencies work to craft and enforce rules to regulate the industry.

Crypto Spies Chinese spies used the Wasabi wallet to hide their Bitcoin trail

Two Chinese officials suspected of paying bribes in Bitcoin to a US government employee in order to steal documents from the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York utilized currency mixing wallet Wasabi Wallet to try to mask their tracks, according to analytics firm Elliptic

Guochun He and Zheng Wang reportedly coordinated a plot to steal files and other information from the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, according to court records. The associated material, which is currently under federal criminal investigation and prosecution, is thought to originate from the Chinese tech firm Huawei Technologies.

