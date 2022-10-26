Top Crypto News on October 26: US policymakers target ex-government staff joining crypto industry, Chinese spies using Wasabi wallet and more

The world’s largest digital currency by market capitalization Bitcoin surpassed the psychologically critical barrier of $20,000 on Tuesday, completing its longest stay below that level since the digital currency first crossed it in late 2020. Bitcoin was up around 4 percent to $20,185. For more than three weeks, the token has traded below $20,000, straying from the coin's regular volatility. Other digital assets followed, with Ether jumping 10 percent to $1,476, its highest price this month. Alt-coins like Solana and Dogecoin also made significant up moves. Details here.
The world’s largest digital currency by market capitalization Bitcoin surpassed the psychologically critical barrier of $20,000 on Tuesday, completing its longest stay below that level since the digital currency first crossed it in late 2020. Bitcoin was up around 4 percent to $20,185. For more than three weeks, the token has traded below $20,000, straying from the coin's regular volatility. Other digital assets followed, with Ether jumping 10 percent to $1,476, its highest price this month. Alt-coins like Solana and Dogecoin also made significant up moves. Details here.
Policymakers in the United States have written to federal financial regulators, seeking details on the step taken by the regulator to stop the “revolving door” between the regulatory agencies and the cryptocurrency industry. Senators Elizabeth Warren, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Congress members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jesús G. "Chuy" García, and Rashida Tlaib claimed that the crypto industry has considerably increased lobbying efforts in recent months and spending millions to get favorable regulatory outcomes, while the Congress and federal agencies work to craft and enforce rules to regulate the industry. Read here.
Two Chinese officials suspected of paying bribes in Bitcoin to a US government employee in order to steal documents from the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York utilized currency mixing wallet Wasabi Wallet to try to mask their tracks, according to analytics firm Elliptic
Guochun He and Zheng Wang reportedly coordinated a plot to steal files and other information from the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, according to court records. The associated material, which is currently under federal criminal investigation and prosecution, is thought to originate from the Chinese tech firm Huawei Technologies. Details here.
Lawmakers in the United Kingdom on Tuesday decided to recognize crypto assets as regulated financial instruments and products in the nation.
The House of Commons, the lower house of Parliament, gathered on Tuesday for a line-by-line reading of the proposed Financial Services and Markets Bill, which outlines the United Kingdom's post-Brexit economic policy. The legislators deliberated on a series of suggested modifications to the bill, including one submitted by senator Andrew Griffith to include crypto assets in the purview of the country's regulated financial services. Read more.