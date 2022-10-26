Top Crypto News on October 26: US policymakers target ex-government staff joining crypto industry, Chinese spies using Wasabi wallet and more

Crypto Spies

Chinese spies used the Wasabi wallet to hide their Bitcoin trail



Two Chinese officials suspected of paying bribes in Bitcoin to a US government employee in order to steal documents from the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York utilized currency mixing wallet Wasabi Wallet to try to mask their tracks, according to analytics firm Elliptic

Guochun He and Zheng Wang reportedly coordinated a plot to steal files and other information from the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, according to court records. The associated material, which is currently under federal criminal investigation and prosecution, is thought to originate from the Chinese tech firm Huawei Technologies. Details here.

