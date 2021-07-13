MARKET NEWS

This Indian brand now accepts payment in crypto, do cryptocurrencies benefit companies?

The first approach is simply accepting payments in cryptocurrency using third party systems and converting it into fiat currency.

Smriti Chaudhary
July 13, 2021 / 02:03 PM IST
Hopping on to the latest cryptocurrency trend, homegrown decor brand, The Rug Republic, has begun accepting major cryptocurrencies as payment for its orders. While the brand delivers worldwide, this payment option is currently available only in India.

The Delhi-based decor brand will accept top 20 cryptocurrencies as per market capitalisation as payments for its products, Mint reported. The company uses WazirX and Binance platforms for cryptocurrency transactions although it is planning to develop an in-house payment system for cryptocurrencies.

While global giants including Tesla, Microsoft, Paypal among others adopted this mode of payment, Indian companies are still wary of it. Let's look at how the companies foraying into cryptocurrency space face uncertainty and unknown dangers hoping for opportunities to cash in on the benefits.

Hands-off approach

The first approach is simply accepting payments in cryptocurrency using third party systems and converting it into fiat currency. This way the company also keeps the digital assets off the corporate balance sheet with little or no disruption in its internal operations.

The service fee charged by exchanges or third party vendors is often lower than the credit cards which makes cryptocurrencies an attractive option for businesses.

Meanwhile, companies can also integrate cryptocurrency using their own systems, similar to what The Rug Republic plans on doing.

"The third-party vendor, which will charge a fee for this service, handles the bulk of the technical questions and manages a number of risk, compliance, and controls issues on behalf of the company," Deloitte explained in a blog post. "That does not mean, however, that the company is necessarily absolved from all responsibility for risk, compliance, and internal controls issues. Companies still need to pay careful attention to issues such as anti-money laundering and know your customer (AML and KYC) requirements," it said.

Hands-on approach

Global companies like Tesla and Microsoft hold cryptocurrencies as digital assets. This would also mean that it would be easier for companies to integrate cryptocurrency in their other treasury operations like banking and investing activities.

Also, the company can get a third party vendor onboard as a custodian of its digital assets or it can integrate it using its own systems managing its own private keys.

"Self-custody presents more complexity and requires deeper experience. Moreover, if the company follows this route, it will likely have greater accountability for the work supporting its transactions. That said, much, if not most, of what follows will also be applicable to companies that self-custody," according to Deloitte.

While cryptocurrency enthusiasts are waiting for the Cryptocurrency bill that may be laid down in the parliament for discussion in the upcoming Monsoon session which will begin on July 19, the cryptocurrency space has been marred with uncertainties as banks are hesitant to process cryptocurrency transactions.

Major Indian banks including HDFC Bank and State Bank of India had started warning customers against using their services to trade in cryptocurrencies. In an email to customers, banks have said that users who deal in virtual currencies may face account suspension citing a 2018 circular from the Reserve Bank of India. Notably, the circular was struck down by the Supreme Court in March 2020.

Although cryptocurrency is legal in India, regulations in place would help Indian corporates to make informed decisions as to the ways to integrate digital assets effectively in their businesses.
Smriti Chaudhary
first published: Jul 13, 2021 02:03 pm

