This bitcoin trading firm is leasing space in Hong Kong's most expensive office

Moneycontrol News

Famous bitcoin trading firm BitMEX has occupied one of the most expensive offices in the world located at Cheung Kong Center’s 45th floor in Hong Kong.

The average rent per square foot at the place is pegged at US$28.66, much higher than its previous headquarters in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbor area. The entire floor, around 20,000 square feet, comes with a leasing expense of US$573,200, as reported by CCN.

Despite Hong Kong's real estate prices being one of the priciest in the world, it is home to many high profile crypto and blockchain firms. Block.One has taken lease of 16,600 square feet of space in Hong Kong’s Central Plaza. BitMEX is paying much higher than the record amount it had paid per square foot for an office unit in central Hong Kong seven years ago.

Some of the tenants who are at the same building as BitMEX are Bank of America Corp, Barclays Plc, Bloomberg LP, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong, CK Hutchison Holdings Limited.