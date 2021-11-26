MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

"The answer is 100% yes", says Vijay Shekhar Sharma on entering the crypto space

Per media reports, the Bill will also have a provision to exit their holdings of private cryptocurrency holdings within a stipulated period. While some in the market are speculating that an outright, blanket ban is unlikely and advocating for a more regulated approach, classifying cryptocurrency in the same category as other assets like gold, bonds, etc.

Ira Puranik
November 26, 2021 / 06:58 PM IST
Paytm listing: Vijay Shekhar Sharma rang the opening bell at the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Paytm listing: Vijay Shekhar Sharma rang the opening bell at the Bombay Stock Exchange.

"Will you be venturing into crypto? The answer is 100 percent. We would be 100%" 

That was Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma's response on being asked whether the digital payment behemoth, whose initial public offer (IPO) received an underwhelming response on the market earlier this month, said on entering the Indian cryptocurrency space.

Positive about the cryptocurrency sector, he said that the technology is fundamentally rooted in cryptography, and in a few years' time, it would be mainstream, just like the Internet. Sharma also urged the government to take a solid, official stand on cryptocurrency, so that the ongoing confusion regarding the same would disappear.

The Indian cryptocurrency ecosystem was thrown in a tizzy with the government announcing the potential introduction of "The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 " in the parliament's upcoming winter session, with the intention "to prohibit all private cryptocurrencies in India, however, it allows for certain exceptions to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its uses."

Per media reports, the Bill will also have a provision to exit their holdings of private cryptocurrency holdings within a stipulated period. While some in the market are speculating that an outright, blanket ban is unlikely and advocating for a more regulated approach, classifying cryptocurrency in the same category as other assets like gold, bonds, etc.

Close

Related stories

Sharma joins the bandwagon with other crypto proponents like Ashish Singhal, Founder, and CEO of crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber who believes that cryptocurrencies provide India an opportunity to turn into a net exporter from a net importer of technology. Speaking at the Mumbai Micro Experience of FinTech Festival India 2021-22, Singhal mentioned that cryptocurrencies provide India an opportunity to turn into a net exporter from a net importer of technology.

“We cannot be the late movers in accepting crypto. We already missed the first bus of Internet 1.0. Today, 70 percent of our revenues go to US-based tech giants. We are a net importer of technology. We import over $10 billion of this technology every year and it is expected to grow to $45-30 billion over the next 3-4 years.” Singhal said.
Ira Puranik
Tags: #cryptocurrency #PayTm #Paytm growth
first published: Nov 26, 2021 06:58 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.