Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet summoned by NCB in drug probe

The names of several other actors and members of the Bollywood industry have come up since the drug angle in the case began being investigated. It started with Sushant’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik getting arrested for drug abuse and procurement.

Moneycontrol News

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is currently investigating a drug abuse angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

All four actresses have been asked to appear by September 26.

Read: Rhea Chakraborty arrested for drug abuse: What do India’s laws say about the use of ganja and charas?

The names of several other actors and members of the Bollywood industry have come up since the drug angle in the case began being investigated. It started with Sushant’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik getting arrested for drug abuse and procurement. Both of them are currently in judicial custody till October 6. Two employees of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput and some alleged drug dealers linked to the Mumbai film fraternity have also been arrested by various agencies.

Read: From Deepika Padukone to Dia Mirza: List of Bollywood actors under NCB scanner for drug abuse



The names of two out of the four actresses – Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor – who had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput, had come up during the course of Rhea’s interrogation.


Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has alleged that "90 percent" of the people in Bollywood abuse drugs, while actors Rhea Chakraborty, Adhyayan Suman, and Shibani Dandekar have also confirmed that drug consumption is common among Bollywood artists.
First Published on Sep 23, 2020 06:42 pm

tags #Bollywood #drug abuse #Narcotics Control Bureau #Rhea Chakraborty #Sushant Singh Rajput death case

