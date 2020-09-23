Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet summoned by NCB in drug probe

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is currently investigating a drug abuse angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

All four actresses have been asked to appear by September 26.

Read: Rhea Chakraborty arrested for drug abuse: What do India’s laws say about the use of ganja and charas?

The names of several other actors and members of the Bollywood industry have come up since the drug angle in the case began being investigated. It started with Sushant’s girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik getting arrested for drug abuse and procurement. Both of them are currently in judicial custody till October 6. Two employees of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput and some alleged drug dealers linked to the Mumbai film fraternity have also been arrested by various agencies.